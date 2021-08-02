Home / News / India News / MP rains: 60 people stranded in Sheopur, rescue operation underway
India

Astha Oriel
The IMD on Sunday had issued red alert in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Nearly 60 people were stranded in a flooded building following heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district and efforts were underway to rescue them, an official said on Monday. "These people had gone to attend a wedding in the two-story building located near the Vijaypur bus stand on Sunday night, but got stuck as floodwater entered the premises," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Sharma told PTI.

Sheopur

Several areas of Sheopur are inundated due to heavy showers

"The entire ground floor of the building was submerged and people moved to the first floor," Sharma said, adding that the structure's boundary wall had collapsed. Several areas of Sheopur, located around 400km from the state capital, Bhopal, were inundated after the Parvati river breached its banks following heavy showers. On Monday, heavy rains pounded Vijaypur tehsil in the district.

Seven-eight people from other areas of Vijaypur were also rescued

Sharma said that some other areas in Vijaypur tehsil were also flooded and seven-eight people were rescued from there. "The Vijaypur tehsil received 160.5mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday," according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) office in Bhopal.

IMD had issued 'red alert' in 10 districts of MP

The IMD on Sunday had issued a "red alert," warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6mm to 204.5mm or above, along with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 10 MP districts-- Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur. "Intermittent rains have been lashing most parts of the state since Sunday," it said.

Guna's Barod area received highest rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh

Noticeably, Guna's Barod area received the highest 286mm rainfall in west Madhya Pradesh in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday, the IMD said. The IMD's Bhopal office on Monday received reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas of various cities in the state.

