Home / News / India News / MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM
India

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 06:53 pm
MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM
Madhya Pradesh: Two rain-related deaths, one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts, recorded

With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, leaving two people dead and damaging bridges and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has "not seen such devastation in the last 70 years." According to the state government, it has so far recorded two rain-related deaths: one each in Shivpuri and Sheopur districts.

In this article
Details

Bridges near Ratangarh Temple, Sankua damaged; many people stuck

"Besides, seven people have been injured - four in Guna, two in Shivpuri, and one in Morena," State Revenue Secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil told PTI, adding that they share death figures only after confirmation from district collectors. "The heavy showers in the Gwalior-Chambal region damaged bridges near the Ratangarh temple (Datia) and Sankua because of which many people were stuck there," Chouhan said.

Quote

Chouhan spoke to commissioners, IGs of Gwalior and Chambal divisions

"Chouhan spoke to commissioners and Inspector Generals of Gwalior and Chambal divisions (comprising Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind districts) to take stock of the flood situation and rescue operations," an official from the state administration in Bhopal said.

Rescue Operation

Air operation started to rescue people in Bhind, Shivpuri: Chouhan

Chouhan also informed that an air operation was started to rescue people in the flood-hit Bhind district and Karera in Shivpuri district. "On Wednesday night, 57 people were rescued from Kali Pahadi in Shivpuri district," officials said, adding that efforts were on to rescue 35 more people stranded there. Besides, 13 people were rescued from the Teela area in Shivpuri.

Prime Minister

PM has assured all possible help to the state: Officials

Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the latest flood situation and rescue and relief operations. "He told the PM about major damages caused to the infrastructure, crops, power, and telecom networks and about the requirement of basic necessities. The Prime Minister has assured all possible help to the state to deal with the situation," the officials said.

Quote

Centre to send an advanced team to assess damage: Shah

"Chouhan also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in the state. Shah told the CM that the Centre will send an advance team to assess the damage caused in the state," the officials said.

Flood-hit areas

Food packets were also dropped in flood-affected areas: Officials

"The work of air-dropping food packets was also started in some of the flood-hit areas. In Sheopur, 13 locations were identified for the air-dropping of food packets," the officials said. "Meanwhile, the rainfall activity has reduced in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the last 24 hours," said PK Saha, the senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office.

Quote

Low pressure now lies over central parts of MP

"Shivpuri and Sheopur received 37mm and 11mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. The low pressure (formed) over north-west Madhya Pradesh and neighboring areas now lies over central parts of north MP (including Bhopal) and adjoining areas," Saha said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India asks states to consider local curbs during festivals

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

'Long COVID' is deeply concerning, says WHO; recommends medical help

World

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India asks states to consider local curbs during festivals

India

Pegasus case: Snooping allegations serious if true, says Supreme Court

India

Drunk woman blocks traffic by lying on road in Pune

India

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh orders 60-hour lockdown in urban areas

India

MP: DG rank officer brutally beats wife; captured on video

India

Madhya Pradesh News

MP: Five rescued in Shivpuri; efforts underway to save others

India

MP rains: 60 people stranded in Sheopur, rescue operation underway

India

Boy ends life after losing Rs. 40,000 in online game

India

IMD issues orange alert in large parts of MP

India

MP crosses 3cr vaccination mark; 100% inoculation soon, says CM

India
Trending Topics