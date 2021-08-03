Home / News / India News / MP: Five rescued in Shivpuri; efforts underway to save others
India

MP: Five rescued in Shivpuri; efforts underway to save others

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 02:22 pm
MP: Five rescued in Shivpuri; efforts underway to save others
Defense aircraft was pressed into service to evacuate people from flood-affected villages in Shivpuri

Five people were rescued from the flood-hit Piproudha village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday morning while efforts were on to save three others stranded on a tree following heavy rains in the area for the last two days, officials said. On Monday, defense aircraft was pressed into service to evacuate people from some flood-affected villages in Shivpuri.

Chief Minister
Chief Minister

CM is in constant touch with administration of rain-affected areas

"However, because of the heavy rains and bad weather in the district on Tuesday, the aircraft is unable to fly for the rescue operations," the officials said. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in constant touch with the administrations of rain-affected Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, and Datia districts and keeping a watch on the situation," they added.

Information

IMD issued 'red alert' for 10 MP districts on Sunday

Notably, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department had issued a "red alert," warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6mm to 204.5mm or above, along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 10 MP districts including Shivpuri, Sheopur, Bhind, and Datia.

Rescue Operation

Local MLA, state ministers supervising the rescue operation

Meanwhile, an official informed, "Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were in action and the chief minister was also taking updates from them on the ongoing rescue operation." Shivpuri in-charge minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, local MLA, and state minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia were also camping in the district to supervise the rescue operation.

Further details

Six hamlets in Shivpuri district severely ravaged

According to the Free Press Journal, six hamlets of Shivpuri district are severely ravaged due to heavy rainfall in the last 48 hours. The Parvati river is overflowing inundating Kupwada, Harayee, Akurni, Barkhedi, Chilpai, and Raipur villages in Bairad Tehsil in the district. Moreover, hundreds of people in the Kupwade, Harayee, and Akurni villages were rescued with the help of the local administration.

Information

CM called an emergency meeting to monitor rescue operation

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also called an emergency meeting at the secretariat in the state capital Bhopal to monitor the rescue operation and to review the flood situation in Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

Background

Sixty people were rescued in Sheopur on Monday

On Monday, heavy rains lashed large parts of the state, especially Shivpuri and the neighboring Sheopur district, leaving two people dead. Four helicopters had reached Shivpuri to evacuate people from three flooded villages, collector Akshay Kumar Singh said on Monday. Moreover, in Sheopur, nearly 60 people, who were stranded in a flooded building following heavy rains, were rescued on Monday.

