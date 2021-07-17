Home / News / India News / Maharashtra: 99.95% students pass class 10; online links crash
Maharashtra: 99.95% students pass class 10; online links crash

Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 11:53 am
Maharashtra: 99.95% students pass class 10; online links crash
Many parents and students had a hard time checking results online as the web links didn't open

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the results of the evaluation for Class 10 which recorded a passing percentage of 99.95 percent, the highest ever in its history. However, many people had a hard time checking results online as the web links didn't open. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad apologized and said an inquiry will be conducted.

Evaluation

Evaluation was based on internal assessment scores: Board Chairman

No examination had been held for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10) this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the marks were calculated based on the internal assessment of students' performance, an official said. "This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board," Board Chairman Dinkar Patil said.

Analysis

Passing percentage is 4.65 percent more than last year

While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is 4.65 percent more than last year. Around 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 90.25 percent passed, the official said, adding that 957 students scored 100 percent marks in the evaluation.

Divisions

Konkan division recorded a 100 percent passing percentage

According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, the Konkan division recorded a 100 percent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage of 99.84. The passing percentage among girls was 99.96, while 99.94 percent of boys and 97.84 percent of differently-abled students passed the evaluation, as per the data provided by the board.

Admissions

MSBSHSE will be conducting CET for admissions to FYJC

The MSBSHSE will be conducting a CET for admissions to the First Year of Junior College (FYJC), the official said. "Exam forms for CET will be made available on July 19. Students have to indicate if they wish to give CET. It's optional for all. Tentatively, the CET will be conducted on August 21, but details will be declared soon," Patil said.

Several parents, students complained about inaccessibility to result links

Several parents and students complained about the inaccessibility of the links provided by the board to check the SSC results online. Gaikwad tweeted, "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur."

You can view Gaikwad's tweet here

