Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Shoaib Kidwai shot dead in UP
Shoaib Kidwai, known as Bobby and a close aide of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead on Friday afternoon on the Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway in Barabanki, UP.
Motorcycle-borne attackers ambushed his car near Asaini Mor, firing about 10 bullets at close range.
Kidwai was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence, reviewing CCTV footage
Kidwai had a long criminal record, including murder and extortion cases, and was linked to the Lucknow jailer RK Tiwari murder.
Police suspect old gang rivalries might be behind his killing.
The district is now on high alert—security has been tightened, raids are ongoing, and authorities say initial probes are under way to find those responsible.
