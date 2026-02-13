Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Shoaib Kidwai shot dead in UP

Forensic teams are collecting evidence, reviewing CCTV footage

Kidwai had a long criminal record, including murder and extortion cases, and was linked to the Lucknow jailer RK Tiwari murder.

Police suspect old gang rivalries might be behind his killing.

The district is now on high alert—security has been tightened, raids are ongoing, and authorities say initial probes are under way to find those responsible.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation.