Mumbai: 3 men rob jewelry shop at gunpoint
India
On Wednesday morning in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, three men armed with a gun and a knife stormed into Darshan Jewellers.
They threatened the shop owner and made off with gold worth ₹3 lakh.
When the owner tried to resist, he was attacked with a knife before the robbers escaped.
Police have begun an investigation to catch those responsible
Hearing gunshots, people nearby rushed to help and got the injured shop owner to the hospital quickly.
Police have registered a case and set up six special teams to track down the suspects, using forensic evidence to try and recover the stolen jewelry.
