Mumbai Central Railway stations raise prices on vada pav, samosa

Railway officials cite quality, caterers warn

Other favorites like ragda pav (₹25), sukha bhel (₹25), and chutney bhel (₹30) are also getting more expensive.

Railway officials say the new rates help keep up food quality and may bring in menu additions like dosa and doughnuts.

But catering groups aren't happy with rules limiting local food options, saying it could make snacks less affordable for many travelers.