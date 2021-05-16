Home / News / India News / As Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, 580 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai shifted
India

As Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, 580 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai shifted

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 10:58 am
As Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, 580 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai shifted

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai on Saturday shifted 580 COVID-19 patients from its jumbo units as Cyclone Tauktae is expected to pass by the city later on Sunday. Tauktae, the first storm to hit the Indian coast this year, intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a bulletin. Here are more details.

In this article
COVID-19

Patients shifted; hospitals asked to plan for power outages

On Saturday night, the BMC shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183), and Mulund (154) jumbo COVID-19 facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai. Hospitals were asked to avoid last-minute confusion over beds and the availability of oxygen devices on Friday. On Saturday, hospitals were also asked to keep generators and other alternative systems operational in case of a power outage.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link may be shut

As heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash Mumbai on Sunday and Monday, the police is considering shutting down the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The suburban rail services will continue to function. The BMC has directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, and the coastal road department to barricade areas where infrastructure works are in progress.

Other precautions

Authorities prepared to relocate people from low-lying areas

The BMC has also identified low-lying areas where dewatering pumps have been set up. Authorities have also geared up for the event that people living near low-lying areas need to be relocated. The BMC has instructed people to not venture out or go near the beaches on Sunday and Monday. The civic body also pruned over 384 trees near jumbo or field hospitals.

Cyclone

Tauktae likely to pass Mumbai coast later today

According to the IMD, Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" at 2:30 am on Sunday. It lay centered on about 150 kilometers southwest of Panjim-Goa and 490 km south of Mumbai. It will likely pass the Mumbai coast late Saturday or early Sunday from a distance. It is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around early Tuesday morning.

Threat

Mumbai not in direct line of threat

During a review meeting on Saturday morning, the IMD informed the BMC that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, heavy rains and strong winds are expected as the cyclone will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday.

Information

NDRF deploys 4 teams in Mumbai, Goa

The Pune-based 5th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams in Mumbai and Goa. Fourteen other teams have been kept on stand-by. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has assured full support to the state governments.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India may buy 50mn Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: Details here

Latest News

Records which Virat Kohli can break on the UK tour

Sports

'Radhe' v/s 'The Outlaws': How not to make a remake

Entertainment

Norton Motorcycles to unveil limited-edition V4SS bike soon: Details here

Auto

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Science

Leicester City beat Chelsea to win FA Cup: Records broken

Sports

Latest India News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim dies of COVID-19

India

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as 'Black Day'

India

Black fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana

India

Delhi Police arrests 15 over posters critical of PM Modi

India

Rains wreak havoc in Kerala, red alert in five districts

India

Features

How to upload Aadhaar, PAN, and other documents on DigiLocker

India

Want to link your SBI account with Aadhaar? Here's how

India

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

ICMR chief explains why COVID-19 second wave is affecting youngsters

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

Related News

Cyclone Tauktae: IMD issues red alert in Kerala districts, Lakshadweep

India

Cyclone Burevi to cross Pamban soon; alert in TN, Kerala

India

Cyclone Nivar: Chennai airport shuts operations tonight; trains canceled

India

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall near Mumbai

India
Trending Topics