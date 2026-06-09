Mumbai faces water crisis after tanker operators strike over licensing

Mumbai buildings offices trains face shortages

Buildings like Kanakia Rainforest in Marol are seeing a nine-hour water cut, while some offices have sent people home early because their usual tankers aren't arriving.

Even Western Railway had to shift train watering to other cities and pause coach washing due to shortages.

More than 300 operators have received notices, saying the new licensing rules just don't work for Mumbai's crowded neighborhoods.

The association has asked Chief Minister Fadnavis for help, hoping for quick action before things get worse.