Mumbai local trains resume from August 15. Who can travel?

India

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 10:43 am
Mumbai local train network will reopen from August 15. Who is eligible to travel?

Mumbai's "lifeline" suburban train network is set to resume from August 15 (Independence Day), albeit on some conditions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday. This is the latest in a series of relaxations given by the state government after months of coronavirus-related curbs. Local train services in the city were snapped in April and are currently open only to essential service workers.

Details

Who is eligible to travel?

You can travel in the Mumbai local train if you have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. However, you will be allowed to board trains only after 14 days of receiving your second shot. A person is notably considered fully vaccinated only after that period. "I appeal to you to not invite another wave of COVID-19," Thackeray said, urging people to follow guidelines.

Rules

You will have to get a monthly train pass

A monthly train pass will be issued to those who are eligible to travel. Passengers who have a smartphone can download the pass through a dedicated mobile app after providing the proof of vaccination. Others can obtain photo passes from municipal ward offices as well as suburban railway stations. Each pass will carry a QR code so that railway administration can verify the authenticity.

Quote

Thackeray urged people to follow safety norms

Thackeray also urged people to follow COVID-19 safety rules. "We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this."

Situation

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - 553 less than the day before. It also recorded 151 deaths during that period. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached 63,53,327 and the death toll stands at 1,33,996, according to data from the state health department. Over 4.63 crore people have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

