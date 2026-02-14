Mumbai: Metro Line 4 pillar falls, 1 dead, 3 injured
India
Around 12:20pm on Saturday afternoon, a section of an under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 pillar collapsed on LBS Road in front of the Johnson & Johnson factory in Mulund (West), sending debris onto the road.
The falling concrete struck an autorickshaw and a car, leading to one death and three injuries.
CM announces ₹5 lakh support for victim's family
The person who lost his life was Ramdhan Yadav. Three others—Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40)—were hurt; Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) is in critical care.
Emergency teams responded quickly, and the site is now secured while officials investigate if safety rules were ignored.
The chief minister has announced ₹5 lakh support for the victim's family, and relief efforts are ongoing.