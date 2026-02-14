Mumbai: Metro Line 4 pillar falls, 1 dead, 3 injured

CM announces ₹5 lakh support for victim's family

The person who lost his life was Ramdhan Yadav. Three others—Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40)—were hurt; Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) is in critical care.

Emergency teams responded quickly, and the site is now secured while officials investigate if safety rules were ignored.

The chief minister has announced ₹5 lakh support for the victim's family, and relief efforts are ongoing.