15 killed as heavy rains lash Mumbai; many feared trapped

India

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 10:55 am
At least 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Maharashtra as the city experienced showers late last night and early Sunday morning. A red alert has been sounded after the rains in Mumbai and an advisory asks people to stay at home. Mumbai city recorded 156.94 mm rain between 8 pm and 2 am, officials said. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

15 rescued from Chembur; 9 from Vikhroli

In the Chembur and Vikhroli areas, at least 15 people were killed after being trapped under the rubble of their homes. In Vikhroli, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed, leading to the deaths of three persons, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to officials, 15 people were rescued from the Bharat Nagar area of Chembur, and nine were rescued from Vikroli's Surya Nagar.

Rescue

Rescue ops on; many feared trapped

Those injured have been moved to hospitals, officials said, adding that rescue operations are underway as more people are feared trapped. According to ANI, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar said, "Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai."

Rainfall

Red alert for next 24 hours

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai for the next 24 hours. According to officials, the city recorded 156.94 mm rain between 8 pm and 2 am (143.14 mm in eastern suburbs and 125.37 mm in western suburbs). According to the IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days.

Impact

Train services hit as tracks left waterlogged

Further, due to waterlogging on rail tracks, the suburban train services were also hit. Train services on the main line were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane because of waterlogging at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup, and other locations, the Central Railway said. Several long-distance Central Railway and Western Railway trains were also affected.

