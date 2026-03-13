Mumbai, Thane, Palghar under yellow alert for heatwave conditions

Santacruz just hit a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius (way above normal), while Colaba wasn't far behind at 35.4 degrees Celsius. This sudden spike means more discomfort and higher risk of heat-related issues, especially for kids, seniors, and anyone working outside.

Authorities suggest staying out of direct sun from noon to 4pm.

Authorities suggest staying out of direct sun from noon to 4pm drinking plenty of water, and checking in on vulnerable folks.

Air quality has improved a bit lately but is still not great in some areas like Wadala.

The good news: temperatures are expected to cool down soon.