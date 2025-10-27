Mumbai under yellow alert as unseasonal rains continue India Oct 27, 2025

Mumbai and nearby districts are under a yellow alert from the IMD till the morning of October 30, thanks to ongoing moderate to heavy showers.

On Monday, Santacruz got 23mm of rain and Colaba saw 37mm, with drizzles sticking around through the afternoon, recording 0.7mm at Santacruz and 0.5mm at Colaba.