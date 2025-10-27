Next Article
Mumbai under yellow alert as unseasonal rains continue
India
Mumbai and nearby districts are under a yellow alert from the IMD till the morning of October 30, thanks to ongoing moderate to heavy showers.
On Monday, Santacruz got 23mm of rain and Colaba saw 37mm, with drizzles sticking around through the afternoon, recording 0.7mm at Santacruz and 0.5mm at Colaba.
Cooler-than-usual temperatures
These unexpected rains are being driven by a weather system over the Arabian Sea, bringing cooler-than-usual temperatures for late October—think highs around 31-33°C.
While it's wet and cloudy outside, air quality in Mumbai is actually staying good for now.