Murshidabad unrest: NIA begins probe into death-related violence
Violence broke out in Beldanga, Murshidabad on January 16, 2026 after the death of Alauddin Sheikh, a 30-year-old migrant worker whose body was found hanging in his Jharkhand room.
While his family suspected murder, a post-mortem confirmed death by hanging with no signs of foul play.
Protests quickly escalated back home, with highways and railway tracks blocked and clashes erupting between locals, police, and journalists.
Court permits Union government to order NIA probe
After two weeks of unrest and a state police inquiry, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court permitted the Union government to order an NIA probe.
The court also directed that Central Armed Police Force personnel be deployed until full normalcy is restored, with additional companies to be sent if necessary.
So far, police have arrested 36 people; one of those arrested was an AIMIM leader.
The NIA has begun its on-site investigation.