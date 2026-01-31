Murshidabad unrest: NIA begins probe into death-related violence

Court permits Union government to order NIA probe

After two weeks of unrest and a state police inquiry, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court permitted the Union government to order an NIA probe.

The court also directed that Central Armed Police Force personnel be deployed until full normalcy is restored, with additional companies to be sent if necessary.

So far, police have arrested 36 people; one of those arrested was an AIMIM leader.

The NIA has begun its on-site investigation.