'My teacher told me...': PM Modi recalls during PPC
During the latest "Pariksha Pe Charcha," PM Modi got a bit nostalgic, recalling how his teacher told him, "Go to the library. In The Times of India, there is a sentence on the edit page—write that in your notebook and come."
He shared this to highlight the value of daily learning habits.
About 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Started in 2018, this annual event is all about helping students deal with exam stress.
The 2026 edition set a new record with 4.5 crore registrations from across India.
This year, Modi encouraged students to spend time reflecting on news editorials instead of just scrolling on screens.
Other key takeaways from the event
Modi said exams should be celebrated and urged everyone to trust their own study routines, practice old papers, and get enough sleep.
He also suggested using AI smartly for learning, balancing life skills with studies, and taking small steps for the country—like supporting local products and not littering.