Mysuru journalists' brother K.V. Srinivasan (81) passes away
K.V. Srinivasan, affectionately called "brother" among Mysuru journalists, passed away on Friday evening in his hometown Kalkunike village at 81 after dealing with age-related health issues.
His funeral will be held there on Saturday.
His career and legacy
Srinivasan spent over 40 years shaping Kannada journalism—he started the weekly Navadwani in 1976 and contributed to several other publications.
He also brought Mysuru news to Akashvani radio for two decades.
Known for his Gandhian values and down-to-earth nature, he guided many young reporters before retiring to his village.
His contribution to journalism
Srinivasan received top journalism awards in Karnataka and created the K.V. Srinivasan Endowment Awards to encourage upcoming journalists, a tradition that continues through the Mysore District Journalists's Association every year.