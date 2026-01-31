Nagaland: Bus carrying churchgoers overturns, 4 women killed India Jan 31, 2026

A heartbreaking accident struck on Saturday night when a bus carrying about 40 members of the Chumoukedima Ao Baptist Church overturned near Kohima, leaving four women dead and several others injured.

The group was heading home from a prayer meeting when the bus suffered a mechanical failure between 10 Mile and Peducha.