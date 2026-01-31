Nagaland: Bus carrying churchgoers overturns, 4 women killed
India
A heartbreaking accident struck on Saturday night when a bus carrying about 40 members of the Chumoukedima Ao Baptist Church overturned near Kohima, leaving four women dead and several others injured.
The group was heading home from a prayer meeting when the bus suffered a mechanical failure between 10 Mile and Peducha.
Locals, passing drivers helped get injured to hospitals
Locals and passing drivers quickly helped get the injured to hospitals while police and ambulances joined rescue efforts.
Sadly, this isn't the first time Nagaland has seen such accidents—a recent similar crash involved a college bus, raising real concerns about road safety for everyone traveling in the region.