MannkiBaat: Modi asks India to cheer for Tokyo Olympics athletes

Narendra Modi addressed the 79th 'Mann ki Baat' episode on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 79th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. During his address, Modi spoke about the Tokyo Olympics and urged everyone to cheer for the sportspersons representing India in the games. He also asked people to read about the history of Kargil Diwas, which is celebrated on July 26. Here's more on what he said.

Support India's Olympics team with Victory Punch campaign: Modi

Modi opened the episode with the mention of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He said, "These players have reached here facing innumerable challenges. Today, they have the strength of your love and support. Let's join hands to convey our best wishes and boost their morale." He urged people to promote the "Victory Punch" campaign on social media to express their support for the sportspersons.

'Would like you to read thrilling Kargil stories'

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, PM Modi urged people to read the story of the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war. "The Kargil War is such a symbol of valor and discipline of our Armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil," he said.

'Apple cultivation catches on in Ukhril; Ber growing popular'

Modi said apple cultivation is becoming increasingly popular in Ukhrul, Manipur. "Farmers here are now cultivating apples in orchards. These people also went to Himachal to take proper training," he said. Ber cultivation is also gaining traction after COVID-19 hit, he said.

Modi celebrates laborer turned Youtube sensation

Modi cited the example of Isaac Munda from Odisha's Sambalpur district, who formerly worked as a laborer but has become a Youtube sensation. "In his video, he highlights local delicacies, traditional recipes, his village, lifestyle, family & food habits," the PM said. In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri, one Radhika Shastri has started Amburx Project to provide easy transport for patients in hilly areas, he said.

'COVID-19 not gone yet'

On COVID-19, Modi said, "During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You don't have to forget COVID-related protocols." He also shared the story of a Chandigarh food stall vendor, Sanjay Rana, who offers free chole bhature in Sector 29 to anyone who received a shot of COVID-19 vaccine the same day.