#MannkiBaat: Modi praises India's COVID-19 response; 'oxygen production increased 10-fold'

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 30, 2021, 01:18 pm

The 77th ‘Mann ki Baat’ episode coincides with the BJP government’s seven years in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 77th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'. Modi praised India's response to COVID-19, adding that oxygen production in the country has increased more than 10 times. The 77th episode also coincides with the completion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's seven years in office. Here's more on what he said.

COVID-19

'Worst pandemic in past 100 years'

Modi said India is currently facing the "worst pandemic in the past 100 years." India is the second worst-hit nation in the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM said the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 had led to a "sudden" oxygen shortage. Several hospitals had reported running out of oxygen, while dozens of patients were reported to have died because of the oxygen shortage.

Oxygen production

India's oxygen production increased over 10 times

Modi said India's production of medical oxygen has increased more than 10 times, from about 900 metric tonnes in pre-pandemic times to about 9,500 metric tonnes today. The PM also praised the efforts of COVID-19 warriors and those engaged in efforts to transport oxygen. He also spoke to an oxygen tanker driver and a train pilot driving the Oxygen Express.

Crisis

India faced cyclones, earthquakes during pandemic: Modi

Modi sought to highlight that India is now setting up new oxygen plants, and cryogenic tankers are also being imported. "India's resolve to overcome adversities has always been greater than the adversity itself," he said. During the pandemic, India has faced four cyclones—Amphan, Nisarga, Tauktae, and Yaas (the last two hit this month)—along with several earthquakes, the PM highlighted.

Farmers

Modi praised farmers for feeding India during pandemic

Modi lauded the efforts of farmers, who have managed to hit a record number of crop production in the middle of the pandemic. At many places, farmers received more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mustard, he said. The PM said India can today manage to provide free food to 80 crore poor persons and feed the nation because of its farmers' efforts.

Government

Proud that India doesn't compromise national security: Modi

Modi reminded listeners that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has completed seven years. "Over the years, India has run on the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. We have served the country with dedication," he said. He said he is proud that India does not succumb to pressure from other nations and does not compromise national security.