Narendra Modi marks 12 years as India's longest-serving prime minister

Modi cites welfare, infrastructure, farmer support

Modi pointed out free food grain distribution to 810 million people and 40 million new houses built under government schemes.

Women's empowerment saw a boost with more than 32 crore women brought into the banking system through Jan Dhan accounts and support for more than 10 crore rural women linked to over 91 lakh self-help groups.

Cities got better connected with metro networks in 26 places and airports jumped from 74 to 164.

In health care, Ayushman Bharat provided free treatment to around 800 million people.

Farmers received ₹4.3 lakh crore under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and insurance payouts worth ₹2 trillion, plus record crop purchases under MSP policies.