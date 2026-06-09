Narendra Modi to visit Jakarta in July for BrahMos deal India Jun 09, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jakarta in July 2026, where he's expected to seal a deal for selling India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia.

If it happens, Indonesia will join Vietnam and the Philippines as the only Southeast Asian countries with this advanced system.

This will also be Modi's third trip to Indonesia as PM.