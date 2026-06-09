Narendra Modi to visit Jakarta in July for BrahMos deal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jakarta in July 2026, where he's expected to seal a deal for selling India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia.
If it happens, Indonesia will join Vietnam and the Philippines as the only Southeast Asian countries with this advanced system.
This will also be Modi's third trip to Indonesia as PM.
India Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deepens
The main goal is to boost the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially around defense, maritime security, and better connectivity.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (who joined India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2025) has been a driving force in bringing the two countries closer.
Recent meetings have also focused on enhancing connectivity, maritime security, and defense cooperation, with bilateral trade hitting $25 billion in 2025.