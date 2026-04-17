Nashik TCS employees' families call allegations baseless amid police probe
India
Some families of TCS employees arrested in Nashik say the recent harassment and religious conversion charges are just a conspiracy to damage their reputation.
They're calling the allegations baseless, while the police investigation continues and TCS has suspended all arrested staff for now.
Police probe 8 complaints at TCS
Relatives of the accused, like Razak Kazi and Bilal Fakir Mohammad Attar, are questioning how fair the investigation really is, pointing out that their family members' backgrounds make these claims hard to believe.
Meanwhile, police are looking into complaints from eight women at TCS about incidents between 2022 and 2026.