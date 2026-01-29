Nashik farmers call off long march after CM's assurance

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about a long walk—these farmers were pushing for the government to finally resolve pending forest land claims and ensure they get minimum support prices for what they grow.

The state has now promised to settle these issues within the next three months and has constituted an implementation committee and asked district-level officer committees to re-examine Forest Rights Act claims.

Farmer leaders say they'll be watching closely; if promises aren't kept, the movement could return, since these are core issues affecting livelihoods in tribal communities.