Nashik police file 1,500-page charge sheet against Nida Khan
India
Nashik police have filed a massive 1,500-page charge sheet accusing Nida Khan of pressuring a woman to convert to Islam, including teaching her religious practices during visits to Khan's home.
This case is linked to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and has sparked quite a bit of attention.
Probe widens, Matin Patel questioned
So far, nine related cases have been registered, and six people have been arrested. Nida Khan remains in jail while her bail hearing is set for May 30. The investigation is still active.
Recently, AIMIM corporator Matin Patel was questioned for hours about allegedly helping Khan hide, and police are looking into whether there is a bigger network involved.