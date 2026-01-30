Nationwide strike set for January 30 over ICE actions

Protest demands justice and targets Congress

The movement calls for accountability after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both linked to ICE actions.

Student groups at the University of Minnesota, including Somali and Ethiopian associations, are backing the strike.

Notably, it lines up with a key government funding deadline—the planned shutdown coincides with a critical deadline, as Congress must pass a spending package that includes DHS funding and some lawmakers want DHS funding removed.