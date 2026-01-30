Nationwide strike set for January 30 over ICE actions
India
On January 30, people across the US are planning to skip work, school, and shopping in protest of recent deadly incidents involving ICE agents.
This nationwide strike takes inspiration from Minnesota demonstrations and aims to push back against federal immigration enforcement.
Protest demands justice and targets Congress
The movement calls for accountability after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both linked to ICE actions.
Student groups at the University of Minnesota, including Somali and Ethiopian associations, are backing the strike.
Notably, it lines up with a key government funding deadline—the planned shutdown coincides with a critical deadline, as Congress must pass a spending package that includes DHS funding and some lawmakers want DHS funding removed.