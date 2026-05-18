Navnidhi Sharma protests after daughter Twisha found dead in Bhopal
India
Navnidhi Sharma is demanding answers after his daughter Twisha was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's house in Bhopal on May 12.
He's been protesting outside the chief minister's residence, asking for a second postmortem and justice for Twisha.
Singh, a lawyer, and his mother Giribala, a retired judge, are both accused of dowry harassment and murder.
Twisha reported abuse, Samarth Singh missing
Navnidhi says the trouble started during Twisha's honeymoon: She shared messages about being humiliated, forced into an abortion, and constantly taunted by her husband and in-laws.
Feeling trapped, she wrote to her mom, Mujhse nahi ho pa raha ab ye sab ("I just can't take this anymore").
Singh is now missing after being denied bail.