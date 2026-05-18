Navnidhi Sharma protests after daughter Twisha found dead in Bhopal India May 18, 2026

Navnidhi Sharma is demanding answers after his daughter Twisha was found dead at her husband Samarth Singh's house in Bhopal on May 12.

He's been protesting outside the chief minister's residence, asking for a second postmortem and justice for Twisha.

Singh, a lawyer, and his mother Giribala, a retired judge, are both accused of dowry harassment and murder.