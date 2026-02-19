Naxalism: India reduces number of affected districts to 7 India Feb 19, 2026

India has now cut the list of Naxal-affected districts down to seven, after a fresh review by the Home Ministry.

Most of these are in Chhattisgarh, with one each in Jharkhand and Odisha.

The government's goal is to wipe out Left Wing Extremism completely by March 2026.