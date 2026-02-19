Naxalism: India reduces number of affected districts to 7
India
India has now cut the list of Naxal-affected districts down to seven, after a fresh review by the Home Ministry.
Most of these are in Chhattisgarh, with one each in Jharkhand and Odisha.
The government's goal is to wipe out Left Wing Extremism completely by March 2026.
Big shift in situation
This is a big shift—In December 2025 there were eight LWE-affected districts.
Thanks to better security, new police camps, and faster response teams, violence has fallen over recent years.
Security forces even pushed insurgents out of their last stronghold in Abujhmaad; the source reports that Naxal violence has claimed around 17,000 lives so far.