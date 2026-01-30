Nazirabad fire sparks political storm in Bengal
India
A tragic fire at two warehouses in Nazirabad, near Kolkata, has left at least 27 people feared dead.
The BJP is calling for the state fire minister to step down and wants higher compensation for victims' families.
Forensic teams are working to identify the remains using DNA from relatives.
Politics heat up as investigations continue
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the site and blamed local authorities and the TMC for letting unsafe warehouses operate, also criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not showing up.
Despite police restrictions, a court has cleared a BJP rally to push their demands.
Meanwhile, the area is under prohibitory orders as officials continue search, rescue and forensic activities.