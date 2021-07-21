Home / News / India News / Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin
Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 02:38 pm
Centre seeks extension for ex-gratia compensation to COVID-19 victims' kin
The exercise for framing guidelines for COVID-19 victims’ ex-gratia compensation is at an “advanced stage.”

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sought an extension of four more weeks to frame guidelines for financial compensation to the kin of those who died of COVID-19. On June 30, the Supreme Court had given the NDMA a six-week deadline. Appealing for an extension, the NDMA said the exercise for framing guidelines for ex-gratia compensation is "at advance stage of consideration."

Guidelines need further 'in-depth' consideration: Centre

The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that any accelerated formulation of guidelines under Section 12(3) of the Disaster Management Act to grant compensation may have "undesirable results." "This exercise... requires a little more in-depth examination before the same is finalized and implemented. Any accelerated formulation may lead to undesired results," the Centre said in its application.

Court had asked NDMC to formulate guidelines

On June 30, an SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah had ruled that the NDMA has a statutory obligation to frame guidelines for such compensation. However, the SC left it to the wisdom of the NDMA to determine the compensation amount, noting that the government has limited funds. The court also held that the ex-gratia assistance is mandatory, not discretionary.

What did SC rule on ex-gratia assistance to victims?

"We direct the NDMA to form guidelines for ex-gratia compensation for family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19 as per minimum standards of relief. The reasonable amount to be provided is left to the wisdom of national authority," the SC judgment had said.

Petitioners demanded Rs. 4 lakh for each victim

The SC was hearing multiple petitions seeking ex-gratia assistance to the families of COVID-19 victims. The petitioners had sought Rs. 4 lakh compensation for the kin of each COVID-19 victim. A financial relief of Rs. 4 lakh to each COVID-19 victim's family was announced last year. It was quickly withdrawn. This June, the Centre told the court that it had no such plan.

UP recommends compensation to employees who died during panchayat polls

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended that the State Election Commission (SEC) pay ex-gratia to the family members of 2,020 government employees who died of COVID-19 during or after they were posted for compulsory duty in the UP panchayat polls. Reportedly, the UP government had received 3,092 applications, out of which, 2,020 poll workers were found to be eligible for compensation.

'Kisan Parliament': Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar from tomorrow

