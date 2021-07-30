Home / News / India News / Need to create awareness on zoonotic diseases: Union Health Minister
Need to create awareness on zoonotic diseases: Union Health Minister

Nikita Gupta
Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Whole Genome Sequencing National Reference Laboratory for Antimicrobial Resistance

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for creating vigilance and awareness on zoonotic diseases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said. He made the remarks while virtually inaugurating the Whole Genome Sequencing National Reference Laboratory for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and BSL 3 Laboratory on the 112th Annual Day of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Mandaviya congratulated NCDC on 112 years of achievements

Congratulating NCDC for its contributions, Mandaviya said that India has performed better than many countries in fighting the pandemic. He said new dimensions have been added today in the legacy of 112 years of achievements of NCDC and encouraged it to strive for further innovations so that not only India but the whole world can benefit from its work.

IEC material on seven priority zoonotic diseases has been created

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need of creating vigilance and awareness on zoonotic diseases," Mandaviya said. He further added that the division of Zoonotic Disease Programme at NCDC under the National One Health Program for prevention and Control of Zoonoses has created IEC material on seven priority zoonotic diseases namely Rabies, Scrub Typhus, Brucellosis, Anthrax, CCHF, Nipah, and Kyasanur Forest Disease in India.

The minister also launched another program

Zoonotic diseases pass from animals or insects to humans. The minister also launched the National Health Adaptation Plan on Air Pollution and National Health Adaptation Plan on Heat along with infographics and the first newsletter under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health developed by the Center of Environmental and Occupational Health, Climate Change and Health at NCDC.

NCDC can provide resources for disease surveillance: State Health Minister

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said NCDC provides several services to the people through its laboratories, and strengths in epidemiology, public health capacity building, entomology, etc. NCDC can act as a focal point with greater authority and resources for disease surveillance, monitoring of health status, educating the public, providing evidence for public health action, and enforcing health regulations, Pawar said.

