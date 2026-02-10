Nepali fan wins internet for cleaning Wankhede after ENG-NEP match
A Nepali cricket fan is winning the internet after he stayed behind to clean up the stands at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, right after Nepal's close T20 World Cup loss to England.
The video, shared on February 10, shows him picking up trash left by others—earning praise online for his simple act of responsibility and national pride.
Fan's act of responsibility gets compared to Japanese fans'
Nepali fans made their presence felt big time at the match, outnumbering English supporters and turning the stadium into a sea of red and blue with nonstop chants and drums.
Afterward, Nepal's players got a standing ovation and captain Rohit Paudel led a lap around the ground to thank everyone.
At least one online user compared this feel-good moment to Japanese fans' famous stadium clean-ups during past football World Cups, with one post saying, "Heart-winning moment from Nepali fan. This man has not given us a lesson but has slapped us on the face that even though you come from such a big country, you cannot be bigger in the thinking than us."