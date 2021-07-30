Home / News / India News / New resource center to study upkeep of Sundarbans forest
India

New resource center to study upkeep of Sundarbans forest

Nikita Gupta
Sundarbans is home to Royal Bengal Tigers

The forest department in West Bengal said on Thursday that a newly set up mangrove resource center in the Sajnekhali area of Sundarbans, which is expected to get operational in a few days, will focus on studies and researches on the upkeep of the forest, home to Royal Bengal Tigers, a senior official said. An eight-member team visited the center for inspection.

Big cats should not be deprived of proper habitat: Minister

The team inspected the facilities that have been provided and took note of the ones that might be required for the research work. Forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, said the state needs to put more thrust on mangrove plantations to ensure that big cats are not deprived of proper habitat. Also, the mangrove trees act as a barrier against storm surges and land erosion.

The minister talked about creating awareness to protect tigers

The massive mangrove plantation will reduce the velocity of super cyclonic storms and help maintain ecological balance by acting as a carbon sink or reservoir, Mallick said. On the occasion of International Tiger Day, the minister further stated that once the pandemic ends, the department will organize a program to create awareness among the public about the need to save tigers.

One lakh seedlings will be planted in core area

Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadav, on his part, said the forest department has already readied a Detail Project Report (DPR) on the mangrove resource center. "We are undertaking plantation of one lakh seedling in the core area. The department has future plans to extend its initiative across 2,000 hectares in South 24 Parganas," he further stated.

Sundarbans is home to over 96 tigers

Yadav said that the Sajnekhali center will have a control room, which will monitor the movement of tigers, communication with remote camps for protection purposes. "The exercise to estimate tiger count in the forest will begin after monsoons and continue till March, like every year," he added. According to the last census report, Sundarbans houses at least 96 tigers.

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

