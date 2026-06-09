New Vande Bharat Express cuts Jammu to Srinagar travel time
India
Traveling between Jammu and Srinagar just got a whole lot easier; thanks to the new Vande Bharat Express, you can now make the trip in only 4.5 hours.
Launched on April 30, 2026, this semi-high-speed train is already a favorite, with tickets selling out fast during peak seasons.
Vande Bharat crosses 359m Chenab bridge
Running at key spots like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal, the train is making commutes smoother for locals and boosting tourism in Kashmir Valley.
The ride itself is pretty epic: you get to cross the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab River (yes, that's 359 meters above the riverbed), with big windows for some seriously scenic views.