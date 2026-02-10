News in brief: India, China hold 1st-ever strategic dialogue
India and China just sat down in New Delhi for what was described as their first "strategic dialogue."
Top diplomats Vikram Misri (India) and Ma Zhaoxu (China) led the talks, which also tied into India's BRICS Sherpa Meeting focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.
Finding common ground
This meeting signals a real thaw after years of tension—both sides discussed ways to boost ties, handle sensitive issues, and work together globally.
Even with old border disputes still simmering, India and China remain major trade partners (India's imports from China crossed $100 in the 2024-2025 financial year).
The vibe now is more about finding common ground than fueling rivalry.