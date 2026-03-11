NewsBytes Explainer: How India evacuated over 52,000 citizens from warzone

The mission was like a real-life rescue operation on massive scale

With so many Indians living and working across the Gulf, this quick evacuation was a huge relief for families back home.

PM Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar personally reached out to leaders in the region to keep people safe.

The mission used both Indian and foreign airlines, rerouting flights through safer airports as needed, kind of like a real-life rescue operation on a massive scale.

It's a reminder of how global events can impact everyday lives, jobs, and even safety for people far from home.