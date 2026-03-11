NewsBytes Explainer: How India evacuated over 52,000 citizens from warzone
After targeted airstrikes in Iran triggered a regional escalation involving Israel and the United States, leading to airspace closures and tensions in the Gulf, India managed to bring back over 52,000 citizens between March 1 and March 7.
Sadly, Two Indians were killed and one remained missing in incidents involving merchant vessels amid the crisis.
The mission was like a real-life rescue operation on massive scale
With so many Indians living and working across the Gulf, this quick evacuation was a huge relief for families back home.
PM Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar personally reached out to leaders in the region to keep people safe.
The mission used both Indian and foreign airlines, rerouting flights through safer airports as needed, kind of like a real-life rescue operation on a massive scale.
It's a reminder of how global events can impact everyday lives, jobs, and even safety for people far from home.