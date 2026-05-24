NHAI plans 130-km Pune Mumbai expressway to enable 90-minute commute India May 24, 2026

Big news for anyone traveling between Pune and Mumbai: NHAI is planning a second expressway!

This new 130-km route, costing about ₹15,000 crore, promises to cut your travel time down to just 90 minutes.

It'll start at Chowk in Raigad and end near Bhor, making the commute way smoother.