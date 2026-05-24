NHAI plans 130-km Pune Mumbai expressway to enable 90-minute commute
Big news for anyone traveling between Pune and Mumbai: NHAI is planning a second expressway!
This new 130-km route, costing about ₹15,000 crore, promises to cut your travel time down to just 90 minutes.
It'll start at Chowk in Raigad and end near Bhor, making the commute way smoother.
New expressway 8 lanes, 300,000 capacity
The expressway will be 8 lanes wide and handle up to 300,000 vehicles daily, easing traffic jams on the current route.
Plus, it'll connect directly to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and JNPT port, so freight movement gets a major upgrade.
Announced by Minister Nitin Gadkari last December, this project is part of a bigger push to improve infrastructure in western Maharashtra.
Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expressway, Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur corridor
Besides this expressway, Pune's getting other transport boosts too, like the new Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expressway and an elevated corridor linking Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur.
Altogether, these projects aim to make getting around western Maharashtra faster and easier.