Home / News / India News / NHRC opens entries for seventh annual short films competition
India

NHRC opens entries for seventh annual short films competition

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 12:27 pm
NHRC opens entries for seventh annual short films competition
The entries have been invited online and the last date to receive the entries is October 15

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it has opened entries for its annual thematic short films competition. The entries have been invited online only. The last date to receive the entries is October 15, the NHRC said in a statement. The aim of this competition is to encourage and acknowledge the cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens, officials said.

In this article
Awards

Three cash awards up for grabs

The competition will encourage the efforts irrespective of their age toward promoting and protecting human rights, officials added. The prize money for the three cash awards, which was doubled last year, stands at Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 1.5 lakh, and Rs. 1 lakh for the first, second, and third positions, respectively, along with the certificates, they said.

Information

There is no bar on number of films being sent

There is no entry fee or bar on the number of films being sent by an individual for participation in the contest. However, participants will have to send each film separately with duly filled-in application forms, which are available on the website of commission.

Guidelines

Films should not be less than three minutes in duration

The short films may be in any Indian language with subtitles in English, or in the English language. The duration of the short film should not be less than three minutes or over 10 minutes. The short film could be a documentary, dramatization of real stories, or a work of fiction, in any technical format, including animation, the rights panel said in a statement.

Quote

The theme could be based on various human rights

"The themes of the films, having a tinge of human rights perspective, could be broadly based on various socio-economic, cultural, and political rights, within the ambit of right to life, liberty, equality, and dignity," it said.

Issues

Issues that can be covered in the films

The films may cover issues specific to bonded and child labor, women, and children's rights. The films can cover the rights of elderly persons, disabled, right to healthcare, issues of fundamental freedoms, human trafficking, domestic violence, human rights violation due to police atrocities, rights of LGBTI, human rights violation due to displacement on account of either man-made or natural calamity, among others, it added.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

Latest News

Motorola Edge 20 series, with a 108MP rear camera, launched

Technology

Third time unlucky: Archer Deepika crashes out in quarterfinals

Sports

'House of Gucci' trailer: Betrayal, family, sex, and a murder

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India reports 44K+ new cases, over 550 more dead

India

'See' S02: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista ready for epic duel

Entertainment

Latest India News

Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

India

Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

India

27% OBC reservation, 10% EWS in medical courses: Modi

India

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

National Human Rights Commission News

'Paatal Lok' season 2 is quite possible, says Anushka Sharma

Entertainment

'Paatal Lok': BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

Entertainment

Hyderabad rape convicts confessed to 9 similar crimes: Police

India

Supreme Court orders judicial probe into Hyderabad encounter

India

Telangana Minister credits CM for encounter; threatens more extra-judicial killings

India
Trending Topics