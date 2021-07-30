NHRC opens entries for seventh annual short films competition

The entries have been invited online and the last date to receive the entries is October 15

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it has opened entries for its annual thematic short films competition. The entries have been invited online only. The last date to receive the entries is October 15, the NHRC said in a statement. The aim of this competition is to encourage and acknowledge the cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens, officials said.

Awards

Three cash awards up for grabs

The competition will encourage the efforts irrespective of their age toward promoting and protecting human rights, officials added. The prize money for the three cash awards, which was doubled last year, stands at Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 1.5 lakh, and Rs. 1 lakh for the first, second, and third positions, respectively, along with the certificates, they said.

Information

There is no bar on number of films being sent

There is no entry fee or bar on the number of films being sent by an individual for participation in the contest. However, participants will have to send each film separately with duly filled-in application forms, which are available on the website of commission.

Guidelines

Films should not be less than three minutes in duration

The short films may be in any Indian language with subtitles in English, or in the English language. The duration of the short film should not be less than three minutes or over 10 minutes. The short film could be a documentary, dramatization of real stories, or a work of fiction, in any technical format, including animation, the rights panel said in a statement.

Quote

The theme could be based on various human rights

"The themes of the films, having a tinge of human rights perspective, could be broadly based on various socio-economic, cultural, and political rights, within the ambit of right to life, liberty, equality, and dignity," it said.

Issues

Issues that can be covered in the films

The films may cover issues specific to bonded and child labor, women, and children's rights. The films can cover the rights of elderly persons, disabled, right to healthcare, issues of fundamental freedoms, human trafficking, domestic violence, human rights violation due to police atrocities, rights of LGBTI, human rights violation due to displacement on account of either man-made or natural calamity, among others, it added.