NHRC steps in as milk poisoning case claims 16 lives

One survivor discharged, 3 still hospitalized

Back in February 2026, 20 people, mostly elderly and infants, got seriously ill after drinking milk tainted with ethylene glycol from a local dairy that served more than 100 homes.

As of now, one survivor has been discharged but three are still in the hospital.

The state government has stepped up with free medical care and expert doctors for those affected.

The NHRC's involvement is shining a light on the need for accountability and better protection for everyone.