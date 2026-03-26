NHRC steps in as milk poisoning case claims 16 lives
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is now looking into a heartbreaking milk poisoning case in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, where 16 people have lost their lives since February 2026.
The NHRC has asked top state officials for a full report on the survivors' health, how the investigation is going, and whether families are getting any support.
One survivor discharged, 3 still hospitalized
Back in February 2026, 20 people, mostly elderly and infants, got seriously ill after drinking milk tainted with ethylene glycol from a local dairy that served more than 100 homes.
As of now, one survivor has been discharged but three are still in the hospital.
The state government has stepped up with free medical care and expert doctors for those affected.
The NHRC's involvement is shining a light on the need for accountability and better protection for everyone.