Nine arrested for burning Bhaichung Bhutia's effigy in Sikkim

The protest march was carried out by Dakshin Sikkim Nari Sangh in Namchi last week

Police has arrested nine persons in connection with the burning of an effigy of former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia at Namchi Town in South Sikkim District in violation of the current COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state, a senior officer said on Monday. The accused persons are part of the Dakshin Sikkim Nari Sangh and had held a protest march last week.

Details

Search on for more people involved in the incident

"We arrested nine persons from Namchi town last evening and released them on bail since the offense was a bailable one," the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of South Sikkim Thakur Thapa told PTI. "We are searching for some more people involved in the incident and they too will be arrested soon," the SSP added.

Protest

Protesters were angry with Bhutia's reported opposition to hospital project

The protesters, all of them women, had taken out a protest march against Bhutia's reported opposition to the construction of a 300-bed hospital at the cost of Rs. 500 crore in Namchi. The Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang had laid a foundation stone for the hospital last month. The protesters raised slogans like Bhaichung Bhutia Murdabad, before setting the effigy on fire.

Video message

Bhutia condemned the incident over a video message

Bhutia, who is on a commentary assignment for Euro Football Championship, had released a video message condemning the burning of his effigy in South Sikkim, his native district. Bhutia said that the protests against him took place in a marketplace in Namchi Town in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was imposed to prevent the gathering of the people.

Quote

Never opposed the hospital project per se: Bhutia

Bhutia (44) clarified that he had never opposed the hospital project per se, but opined that the state government could have used the resources and funds to contain the pandemic now and built the hospital later on.

Further details

Bhutia had slammed Tamang government's 'misplaced priorities'

Bhutia, who is also the working President of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), had slammed the misplaced priorities of the Tamang government at a time when the government has been "unable" to bring the pandemic under control. Notably, the state has so far recorded 18,414 COVID-19 cases and 281 COVID-19 related deaths.