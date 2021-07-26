Home / News / India News / Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh
India

Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 10:43 am
Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles

Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveler in a landslide near Basteri in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the police said. Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1:25 pm, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles.

In this article
Incident

Video shows boulders rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse

A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse. According to the police, nine people died and two others were injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul.

Information

President and PM Modi expressed condolences

In a similar incident, a pedestrian was injured in another landslide in the Kinnaur district. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur.

Twitter Post

Here is the President's tweet

Arrangements

PM announced Rs. 2L ex gratia for victims' families

Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the deaths.

Rescue operations

CM asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief

The Chief Minister also asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations. He said the Prime Minister telephoned him and inquired about the incident. "The PM also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," the CM added. The police said all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country.

Deceased

Here are the names of the deceased people

The deceased have been already identified. They have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Salary, pension, EMI rules changing; all you need to know

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest India News

Salary, pension, EMI rules changing; all you need to know

India

Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

India

Delhi hospital finds rise in neurological issues among post-COVID patients

India

#MannkiBaat: Modi asks India to cheer for Tokyo Olympics athletes

India

Delhi unlock: Metro trains, buses at full capacity from Monday

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Himachal Pradesh News

Eight dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh

India

Virbhadra Singh, 6-time Himachal Pradesh CM, dies at 87

Politics

Manali is flooded with tourists despite COVID-19 third wave concerns

India

Dharamshala BJP MLA accused of mental, physical torture by wife

Politics

Himachal Pradesh: Government orders 10-day curfew starting May 7

India
Trending Topics