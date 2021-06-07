Home / News / India News / Nineteen-year-old woman gang raped in UP's Bareilly; three arrested
India

Nineteen-year-old woman gang raped in UP's Bareilly; three arrested

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 05:46 pm
Nineteen-year-old woman gang raped in UP's Bareilly; three arrested
A gang rape case was registered against the six accused on Saturday

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held today. The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar Police Station area of Bareilly city on May 31.

In this article
Incident

The girl's friends were chased away by the accused

"The woman, along with two of her male friends, had gone to the area on a scooty," the police said. "The six accused against whom a case has been registered allegedly caught hold of her, took turns to rape her, and then beat her up, while her friends were chased away," the police further added.

Case

Case was registered against the six accused on Saturday

Initially, the woman did not narrate her ordeal to her family members but later, told her sister about it. The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday following which a gang rape case was registered against the six accused. Police said the accused arrested today had intercepted the woman and her two friends on the day of the incident and informed the other five.

Accused

Victim's statement would be recorded under CrPC Section 164

"Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held today is being interrogated," they added. The accused Vishal Patel was nabbed after a few rounds of exchange of fire while Anuj Patel, was arrested during a combing operation. "The victim had been sent for a medical examination and her statement under CrPC Section 164 would be recorded," police said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
GOI to give free vaccines to states, says PM Modi

Latest News

'Indian Idol-12': Ajay Maken feels Anjali Gaikwad didn't 'deserve elimination'

Entertainment

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

BTS Festa 2021: Band recreate photos, leader RM drops single

Entertainment

Benefits worth Rs. 80,000 announced on Nissan KICKS SUV

Auto

Tipster suggests Twitter is actively developing new Super Follow feature

Science

Latest India News

Central government to give free vaccines to states: PM Modi

India

CBSE asks schools to complete all assessments by June 28

India

IMA seeks Modi's intervention over attacks on doctors, misinformation campaigns

India

Delhi, Mumbai, TN begin reopening from COVID-19 lockdown. What changes?

India

PM Modi to address nation at 5:00pm today: Details here

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics