Nipah virus alert in West Bengal; central team steps in
Two suspected Nipah virus cases have popped up at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal, sparking a quick response from the Centre.
A special outbreak team with experts from top health institutes has been sent to help investigate and contain the situation.
What's being done right now?
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has promised full support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Emergency teams are on standby, and updated guidelines have gone out to local health officials.
One patient had recently traveled near the India-Bangladesh border, so extra caution is in play.
Why does Nipah matter?
Nipah is a dangerous virus that spreads from bats to humans and can be deadly—there's no vaccine yet.
Past outbreaks in West Bengal (2001) and Kerala (2018) were serious, with high fatality rates.
Supportive care is the main treatment, and experimental monoclonal antibodies may help if given early, but prevention and containment are most important while experts work on solutions.