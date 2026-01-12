Nipah virus alert in West Bengal; central team steps in

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has promised full support to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . Emergency teams are on standby, and updated guidelines have gone out to local health officials. One patient had recently traveled near the India-Bangladesh border, so extra caution is in play.

Why does Nipah matter?

Nipah is a dangerous virus that spreads from bats to humans and can be deadly—there's no vaccine yet.

Past outbreaks in West Bengal (2001) and Kerala (2018) were serious, with high fatality rates.

Supportive care is the main treatment, and experimental monoclonal antibodies may help if given early, but prevention and containment are most important while experts work on solutions.