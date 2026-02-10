NITI Aayog's reports show path to developed India by 2047

Need $22.7 trillion in investments

Expect huge jumps in cement and aluminum production by 2070, but with way less pollution thanks to tech like carbon capture and cleaner fuels.

To make this green future happen, India needs $22.7 trillion in investments—CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said cheaper external finance is needed to bridge the financing gap.

The big idea: smart upgrades now mean a cleaner, richer tomorrow.