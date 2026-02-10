NITI Aayog's reports show path to developed India by 2047
India
NITI Aayog just dropped 11 reports mapping out how India can hit "Viksit Bharat" (a developed nation) by 2047 and reach Net Zero emissions by 2070.
After 18 months of deep dives across everything from economy to energy, the study projects India could hit a $30 trillion GDP by 2047—if we boost efficiency, electrify more stuff, and lean into renewables.
Need $22.7 trillion in investments
Expect huge jumps in cement and aluminum production by 2070, but with way less pollution thanks to tech like carbon capture and cleaner fuels.
To make this green future happen, India needs $22.7 trillion in investments—CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said cheaper external finance is needed to bridge the financing gap.
The big idea: smart upgrades now mean a cleaner, richer tomorrow.