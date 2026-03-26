No fuel shortage in India for next 4 months India Mar 26, 2026

Good news if you've been hearing rumors about fuel shortages: India's energy supply is totally sorted for the next four months.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says our crude oil reserves can handle two months' demand, and extra shipments are already lined up for another two.

They've also reassured everyone there's no shortage of gasoline, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.