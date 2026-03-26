No fuel shortage in India for next 4 months
India
Good news if you've been hearing rumors about fuel shortages: India's energy supply is totally sorted for the next four months.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says our crude oil reserves can handle two months' demand, and extra shipments are already lined up for another two.
They've also reassured everyone there's no shortage of gasoline, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.
LPG production has hit a record 50,000 tons per day
LPG production has hit a record 50,000 tons per day, now covering 60% of what India needs.
That means we're importing less—just 30,000 tons daily—and there are already eight lakh tons on their way from the US Russia, and Australia to terminals across India.
Refineries are working overtime (over 100% capacity) to keep things running smoothly.