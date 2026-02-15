No heavy vehicles on Mumbai's Western Express Highway during Macron's visit
Heads up, Mumbai!
On February 17, 2026, heavy vehicles won't be allowed on the Western Express Highway from Vakola Flyover to Dahisar Toll Naka between 8am and 9pm.
This is all because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are in town, and the city's making sure everything runs smoothly for their visit.
What about emergency vehicles?
If you drive an ambulance, fire truck, police car, or VVIP security vehicle, you're good to go.
Everyone else with a heavy vehicle—don't risk it!
Break the rule and you might face fines or even have your ride impounded.
The aim here is simple: keep traffic moving and make life easier for regular commuters while security is tight.
Macron's visit to India
Macron lands in Mumbai on February 16 and meets PM Modi the next day before heading to Delhi for a big AI summit.
His trip highlights how important India-France ties are right now—and why Mumbai needs extra precautions to keep things hassle-free during these high-profile events.