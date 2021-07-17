No live-streaming of ceremonies from Himalayan temples: Devasthanam Board

The decision to not conduct live-streaming was taken at the third meeting of the board headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Chardham Devasthanam Board on Friday decided not to permit live-streaming of ceremonies from the Sancta Sanctorum of Uttarakhand's famous Himalayan temples in reverence to the religious beliefs associated with them, officials said. The decision was taken at the third meeting of the board headed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Here are more details.

Uttarakhand

HC had suggested state government make arrangement for live-streaming

"Considering the religious beliefs and conventions associated with Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, the board unanimously decided not to allow live-streaming of the ceremonies," an official said. Earlier, staying the state Cabinet's decision to launch the Char Dham Yatra partially for locals from July 1, the Uttarakhand High Court had suggested the state government make arrangements for nationwide live-streaming of ceremonies inside the temples.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

All traditions and conventions associated with temples will continue: Dhami

Dhami said that the board had not been constituted to take over control of the management of temples but to cooperate in running their affairs in a better way. "Our purpose is to become a partner in the creation of facilities and boosting infrastructure on temple premises. Nobody's rights are being encroached upon. All traditions and conventions associated with temples will continue," he added.

State Government

Telecasting such events does not go with scriptures: State government

On an objection raised by the state government that telecasting such events does not go with the scriptures, the court had said that the government was being sympathetic toward the emotions of the priests. The board's budget for the year 2021-22 was approved at the meeting which also decided to establish a Centre for Vedic studies in Joshimath.