Home / News / India News / No live-streaming of ceremonies from Himalayan temples: Devasthanam Board
India

No live-streaming of ceremonies from Himalayan temples: Devasthanam Board

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:19 pm
No live-streaming of ceremonies from Himalayan temples: Devasthanam Board
The decision to not conduct live-streaming was taken at the third meeting of the board headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Chardham Devasthanam Board on Friday decided not to permit live-streaming of ceremonies from the Sancta Sanctorum of Uttarakhand's famous Himalayan temples in reverence to the religious beliefs associated with them, officials said. The decision was taken at the third meeting of the board headed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Here are more details.

In this article
Uttarakhand

HC had suggested state government make arrangement for live-streaming

"Considering the religious beliefs and conventions associated with Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, the board unanimously decided not to allow live-streaming of the ceremonies," an official said. Earlier, staying the state Cabinet's decision to launch the Char Dham Yatra partially for locals from July 1, the Uttarakhand High Court had suggested the state government make arrangements for nationwide live-streaming of ceremonies inside the temples.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

All traditions and conventions associated with temples will continue: Dhami

Dhami said that the board had not been constituted to take over control of the management of temples but to cooperate in running their affairs in a better way. "Our purpose is to become a partner in the creation of facilities and boosting infrastructure on temple premises. Nobody's rights are being encroached upon. All traditions and conventions associated with temples will continue," he added.

State Government

Telecasting such events does not go with scriptures: State government

On an objection raised by the state government that telecasting such events does not go with the scriptures, the court had said that the government was being sympathetic toward the emotions of the priests. The board's budget for the year 2021-22 was approved at the meeting which also decided to establish a Centre for Vedic studies in Joshimath.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for pilgrims today amid COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

'Alai Alaiyaaga': Suriya's back with another melodious track from 'Navarasa'

Entertainment

Redmi 9 Power and 9A become costlier in India

Technology

West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken

Sports

Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for pilgrims today amid COVID-19 restrictions

India

1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Sports

Latest India News

COVID-19 vaccine trial for children nears completion: Centre tells HC

India

Former Shia Board chief booked for allegedly raping ex-employee's wife

India

Tale of grit: Sanitation worker clears Rajasthan Administrative Service exam

India

COVID-19 cases declining very slowly, third wave imminent, says government

India

Indore records single COVID-19 case; a first in 16 months

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Uttarakhand News

Delhi gets respite as IMD predicts heavy rains today

India

Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM; ministers take oath

Politics

Pushkar Singh Dhami to become Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister

Politics

Uttarakhand CM resigns after serving barely 4 months

Politics

Massive rock and ice avalanche caused the Chamoli disaster: Study

India
Trending Topics