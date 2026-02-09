No more Chinese manja in Haryana: What about other states
India
Haryana has completely banned Chinese manja—the sharp, glass-coated kite string—after reports of injuries and harm to birds.
The ban covers making, selling, storing, and using this dangerous string anywhere in the state.
Only plain cotton thread is allowed for kites now.
Police are stepping up checks and will take strict action against anyone caught with Chinese manja.
Haryana's top cop stressed how serious the risks are, urging everyone to stick to safe strings.
Schools and communities will also see awareness campaigns so people know why this ban matters—and everyone's encouraged to report any illegal use they spot.