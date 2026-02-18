No new taxes in Gujarat budget 2026-27

Focus on youth, infrastructure, and human development

This budget puts serious money behind things that hit home for young people—like ₹1,278 crore to prep for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (think new stadiums and sports complexes), plus major boosts to tourism hotspots like the Statue of Unity and Ambaji Corridor.

There's also big support for students with nearly ₹6,000 crore in scholarships, more funds for housing and healthcare, and a push to grow jobs through MSME support and massive infrastructure projects.

If you care about better opportunities or just want cooler places to hang out in Gujarat, this is one to watch.