No new taxes in Gujarat budget 2026-27
Gujarat's Finance Minister, Kanubhai Desai, has announced a record ₹4.08 lakh crore budget for 2026-27—a 10.2% rise over the previous year (to ₹4,08,053 crore) and no new taxes in sight.
The plan focuses on five big goals: social security, human development, infrastructure, economic growth, and green initiatives.
Focus on youth, infrastructure, and human development
This budget puts serious money behind things that hit home for young people—like ₹1,278 crore to prep for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (think new stadiums and sports complexes), plus major boosts to tourism hotspots like the Statue of Unity and Ambaji Corridor.
There's also big support for students with nearly ₹6,000 crore in scholarships, more funds for housing and healthcare, and a push to grow jobs through MSME support and massive infrastructure projects.
If you care about better opportunities or just want cooler places to hang out in Gujarat, this is one to watch.