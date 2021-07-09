No room for carelessness, complacency: PM Modi on COVID-19 situation

PM Modi expressed concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 protocols

Expressing concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there should be no space for carelessness or complacency and that a single mistake would have a far-reaching impact and may weaken the fight against the pandemic. He said this while interacting with the new Council of Ministers, a day after cabinet expansion on Thursday.

Quote

It should instill a sense of fear in us: Modi

This is not a pleasant sight and it should instill "a sense of fear in us," PM Modi said referring to pictures and videos of crowded places doing the rounds. "People are seen without wearing masks or following the social distancing norms," he said.

COVID-19 pandemic

India's fight against pandemic is underway with full vigor: PM

The Prime Minister further stressed that India's fight against the pandemic is underway with full vigor with the vaccination program going on steadily and testing numbers also consistently high. "He (PM Modi) added that in such a time, there should be no space for carelessness or complacency. A single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and weaken the fight to overcome COVID-19," a source said.

Details

'Many nations are seeing surge in infections; virus is mutating'

"The PM said that with the COVID-19 infection numbers being fewer than what they were in the recent months, people may want to venture out," the source said. "However, everyone must remember that the threat of COVID-19 is far from over. Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating," he added.

COVID-19 cases

PM expressed concern over persistently high cases in Maharashtra, Kerala

During the interaction, PM Modi told the ministers that the aim should not be to instill fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that the nation is able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come. In the meeting, he also expressed concern about the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Information

Focus should be on helping most deprived people: Modi

PM Modi also asked ministers to reach office on time and channelize all their energy into their ministerial work, saying their focus should be on helping the most deprived people. He said the new ministers can also meet their predecessors and learn from their experience.

Advice

PM also told ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements

PM Modi also told the new ministers that those no longer part of the government have made contributions and newcomers can learn from them. In a word of advice, he said it is the work that only matters, and the ministers should not get trapped in the vicious circle of grabbing media attention. He said they should avoid making unnecessary statements.

Information

36 fresh faces inducted into Modi's team

Forty-three ministers were inducted and sworn into the Modi government Wednesday. While there are 36 new faces, seven junior ministers were promoted in a major Cabinet reshuffle and expansion. Termed as India's youngest Cabinet ever, there are now 77 members in the Council of Ministers.